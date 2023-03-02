J&K’s unemployment rate at 17.1% in February: CMIE

SRINAGAR: Bettering by 4.7 per cent in contrast with January 2023, Jammu and Kashmir ended up featuring on the fourth spot of the unemployment graph among twenty-seven States and Union territories for the month of February 2023, as per unemployment percentage by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) – a leading business information company and an independent think tank.

According to the latest figures of CMIE, the current unemployment percentage in Jammu and Kashmir reads at 17.1 as against 21.8 in January 2023, indicating an appreciation of 4.7% for the month of February 2023.

As indicated by the figures, India currently has an overall unemployment rate of 7.5% – 8.0% in urban and 7.3% in rural areas.

While Haryana tops the list with a most unemployment rate of 29.4%, Chhattisgarh the other hand has least unemployment of 0.8%.

The other states with the unemployment rates, in alphabetical order, are as; Andhra Pradesh 6.6, Assam 8.6, Bihar 12.3, Delhi 8.6, Goa 11.1, Gujarat 2.5, Haryana 29.4, Himachal Pradesh 13.9, Jharkhand 16.8, Karnataka 2.5, Kerala 5.6, Madhya Pradesh 2.0, Maharashtra 5.6, Meghalaya 4.1, Odisha 2.1, Puducherry 2.2, Punjab 8.2, Rajasthan 28.3, Sikkim 21.0, Tamil Nadu 3.0, Telangana 5.8, Tripura 11.7, Uttar Pradesh 4.0, Uttrakhand 2.3 and West Bengal 4.4.