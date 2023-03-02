JKPSC cancels paper-II of J&K PO preliminary exams Announces fresh date of examination on March 16

Jammu Tawi/Srinagar, Mar 01: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Wednesday cancelled the Paper-II (Qualifying) of J&K Prosecuting officer (Preliminary) Examination held on 29 January, 2023 and announced that fresh examination to be held on 16th March, 2023.

According to an order the JKPSC said that examination held earlier was cancelled after the complaints were received that the examination of the Qualifying Paper II of preliminary examination was of a standard higher than the level prescribed in the notification.

“The J&K PSC conducted the Preliminary Examination for filling up the posts of Prosecuting Officers in Home Department on 29.01.2022 in two shifts. The Examination comprised of two MCQ based papers conducted in two sessions on the said day. The Provisional Answer Keys for Paper- I & Paper-II (Qualifying) were notified seeking objections from the candidates within the stipulated period,” it added.

“Along with the objections, various representations were received from the candidates through the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu and others, registering their grievance that the Examination of the Qualifying Paper II of the said Preliminary Examination was of a standard higher than the level prescribed in the notification and majority of them could not qualify the same,” it added.

“It was requested to either re-conduct the Examination or allow all the aspirants to appear in the Mains Examination and the matter was examined in Commission and the Commission decided to conduct the Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination, Paper-II afresh,” the order reads.

The JKPSC said that in view of the above stated facts and circumstances, it is ordered that the Paper-II (Qualifying) of J&K Prosecuting officer (Preliminary) Examination which was held on 29-01-2023 is cancelled ab-initio.

“The fresh examination for the said paper shall be conducted on 16thMarch, 2023 at the centres to be notified separately,” the order added.