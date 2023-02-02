Commerce College bags CLUJ Powerlifting trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 02: Host Government SPMR College of Commerce lifted the title trophy of the inter-college (men) Powerlifting competition of the Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ).

The winning side of Commerce College secured 28 points out of four gold, two silver and two bronze medals. The overall second place went to GGM Science College with 18 points (two each gold, silver and bronze) while third place bagged by Government MAM College, who secured 17 points (two gold, two silver and one bronze).

Principal of SPMR College of Commerce, Dr. Surinder Sharma was the chief guest while Sports Coordinator of CLUJ, Dr Vinod Bakshi was guest of honour.

Both the visiting guests encouraged the participants and appreciated the winning team of the Commerce College.

Earlier, teams from three college, affiliated with the CLUJ, Commerce College, GGM Science College and MAM College took part in the event which took place under the supervision of Aijaz Malik, Physical Director, SPMR College of Commerce.

Also present were Dr. Shafkat Jahangir, Dr. Roopali Slathia, Ramandeep Kralia and Neenu Sawhney.

The event officiated by Akash Virdhy, Nirbhay Pathania, Rahil Rajput and Himanshu Sharma.