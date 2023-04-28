Chill returns as Gulmarg, Sonamarg receive fresh snowfall

Rains lash plains for 4th straight day; MeT predicts erratic weather till May 4

Srinagar, Apr 28: Several higher reaches of Kashmir including the famous ski-resort, Gulmarg and Sonamarg experienced fresh snowfall while the intermittent rainfall continued to lash plains including Srinagar for the fourth straight day on Friday, bringing the chill back in the Valley.

Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng informed that Sonamarg, Zojila, Tulail, Gurez, Gulmarg, Dood Pathri, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, Sadhna Pass and others received fresh snowfall today.

The rains, however, continued to lash plains including the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir today, bringing the chill back to the Valley.

Director of Meteorological Department (MeT), Sonum Lotus told KNO that with 50% chance, there is a possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorm at scattered places towards late afternoon or evening from April 29 (Saturday) to May 02 (Tuesday).

He said that the weather conditions in between April 29-May 02 would remain partly cloudy.

On May 03-04, widespread light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm is expected in J&K while some places would likely receive heavy rainfall as well, he said.

He further said that the weather would overall remain erratic till May 04. Furthermore, he advised farmers to postpone spraying of orchards till May 04.

Meanwhile, Srinagar received a rainfall of 18.6 mm till 8:30 A.M while Qazigund, Pahalgam and Kupwara received rainfall of 6.8mm, 7.7mm and 15.3mmrespectively.

Moreover, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius while Qazigund and Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Kokernag, the night temperature settled at 5.7 degree Celsius while a famous ski resort, Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0 degrees Celsius.