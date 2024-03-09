Search
Chess tournament in Canada to proceed after resolving visa issues.

The 2024 Candidates Tournament, held by the Chess Federation, is scheduled from April 3 to 23.

A major international chess tournament, scheduled to be held in Toronto next month, will go ahead with the Canadian city as its venue as issues over players and other participants receiving their visas in time having been resolved.

The 2024 Candidates Tournament, held by the International Chess Federation or Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), is scheduled from April 3 to 23. Described as the “most prestigious tournament in the chess ”, the FIDE Candidates will determine the challengers for the World Champion title in both the Open and Women's Categories.

The tournament features five Indian players: teen Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Gukesh D in the Open category and Vaishali Rameshbabu and Koneru Humpy in the Women's.

However, both FIDE and the Chess Federation of Canada had warned the tournament could be moved to Spain in the issuance of visas was not complete by Friday.

“The visa issues have been solved for all of the players and most of the accompanying persons. The tournament will take place in Toronto. There are no Indian players or accompanying persons who do not already have their visas,” Vladimir Drkulec, president of the Chess Federation of Canada said as the deadline arrived.

