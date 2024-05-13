back to top
“Let’s Do Our Duty’: PM Modi Calls For Voting In Large Numbers In 4th Phase

NEW DELHI, May 13: Urging people to vote in large numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is everyone's duty to strengthen 's democracy.
With assembly polls also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha alongside the across the country, Modi appealed to voters to turn up at polling booths in record numbers.
In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 96 seats across 10 states and Union Territories are going to the polls, he noted.

LS Polls Phase 4| Voting begins for 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

