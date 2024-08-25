back to top
    Jammu KashmirCase registered after woman converts to Hinduism, marries non-local
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Case registered after woman converts to Hinduism, marries non-local

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 24: Police have registered a case after a woman from Baramulla district went missing and then allegedly converted to Hinduism to marry a non-local man, an official said on Saturday.

    A police official said the Kreeri police station in the north district lodged a report after a complainant alleged his daughter had been missing since the morning of August 16.

    “On Friday, it was learnt that on August 19, the said girl converted and married Sagar Pradeep Singh of Navi Mumbai (other details withheld),” the police official said, adding a case of kidnapping was registered under relevant sections of the BNS.

    However, he said, the police's cyber patrol unit has noticed that many miscreants and anti-social elements are creating/sharing posts attempting to use this incident to cause disturbance.

    Sharing misleading/inflammatory content violates various laws and will lead to strict legal action, including initiation of criminal proceedings, he said.

    “All are advised not to share misleading/inflammatory content about this incident. If such content has been shared/reposted, it is advised to delete the same,” the police said.

     

