Cache recovered in Uri Sector

SRINAGAR, Dec 6: J&K Police alongwith Army recovered
cache of ammunition in Uri Sector of Baramulla district in
Jammu and Kashmir
Police said the recovery was made in village Chauranda
area of Uri.
“Based on specific input, Police alongwith Army (16
SIKHLI) launched a joint cordon and search operation in
village Chauranda. During search operation, the joint
team recovered cache of ammunition including 200 AK
rounds, eight Chinese grenades and IED material,” a police
spokesman said.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was
registered in Police Station Uri and further investigation
set into motion. (Agencies)