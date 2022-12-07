Cache recovered in Uri Sector

SRINAGAR, Dec 6: J&K Police alongwith Army recovered

cache of ammunition in Uri Sector of Baramulla district in

Jammu and Kashmir

Police said the recovery was made in village Chauranda

area of Uri.

“Based on specific input, Police alongwith Army (16

SIKHLI) launched a joint cordon and search operation in

village Chauranda. During search operation, the joint

team recovered cache of ammunition including 200 AK

rounds, eight Chinese grenades and IED material,” a police

spokesman said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was

registered in Police Station Uri and further investigation

set into motion. (Agencies)