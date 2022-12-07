J&K’s Budget for 2023-24 to be presented in Parliament

Finance Ministry seeks UT’s proposals from MHA
Nasir Azam
Jammu Tawi, Dec 06: Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory’s
annual budget would be presented in the parliament for the fourth
consecutive year.
Highly placed sources in the Government of India told that the
Union Finance Ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to
submit Jammu & Kashmir's budget proposals for the next fiscal.
“We have requested the MHA to submit J&K’s budget for 2023-
24 for seeking its approval from the Parliament,” a senior official
in the Union Finance Ministry told KNO.
He said the Parliament has to approve J&K’s budget before
March 31, 2023.
“J&K is under the President’s rule from June 20, 2018 and there
is unlikely to be any change in the current status till March 31,
2023. So we have asked the MHA to submit the UT’s budget
proposals for the next fiscal,” he said.
He said J&K’s budget is expected to be presented in the
parliament in the month of March 2023.
This will be the fourth t budget of Jammu and Kashmir which will
be presented in the Parliament in the absence of the Legislative
Assembly in the Union Territory. Jammu & Kashmir is without an
elected government since June 19, 2018 after BJP withdrew
support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing a
“deteriorating” security situation in the erstwhile state.
The budget for 2019-20 was approved by the Governor as head
of the State Administrative Council.
After J&K was downgraded into a UT in October 2019, its all
budgets were presented in the Parliament due to the absence of
an elected Government in UT.