J&K’s Budget for 2023-24 to be presented in Parliament

Finance Ministry seeks UT’s proposals from MHA

Nasir Azam

Jammu Tawi, Dec 06: Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory’s

annual budget would be presented in the parliament for the fourth

consecutive year.

Highly placed sources in the Government of India told that the

Union Finance Ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to

submit Jammu & Kashmir's budget proposals for the next fiscal.

“We have requested the MHA to submit J&K’s budget for 2023-

24 for seeking its approval from the Parliament,” a senior official

in the Union Finance Ministry told KNO.

He said the Parliament has to approve J&K’s budget before

March 31, 2023.

“J&K is under the President’s rule from June 20, 2018 and there

is unlikely to be any change in the current status till March 31,

2023. So we have asked the MHA to submit the UT’s budget

proposals for the next fiscal,” he said.

He said J&K’s budget is expected to be presented in the

parliament in the month of March 2023.

This will be the fourth t budget of Jammu and Kashmir which will

be presented in the Parliament in the absence of the Legislative

Assembly in the Union Territory. Jammu & Kashmir is without an

elected government since June 19, 2018 after BJP withdrew

support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing a

“deteriorating” security situation in the erstwhile state.

The budget for 2019-20 was approved by the Governor as head

of the State Administrative Council.

After J&K was downgraded into a UT in October 2019, its all

budgets were presented in the Parliament due to the absence of

an elected Government in UT.