BYJU’S ‘Education for All’ partners with NGO rZamba to empower underprivileged children in Ladakh

NL Corresspondent

Leh: With an aim to strengthen its mission of providing access to quality education and positively impact the lives of underprivileged children across the country, BYJU’S Education for All has collaborated with Ladakh-based charitable trust, rZamba. The partnership aims to educate over 1000 students across remote areas in Ladakh in the next three years. Speaking on the collaboration, Mansi Kasliwal, VP- Social Initiatives, BYJU’S said, “At BYJU’S, we have a strong vision of leveraging technology to bridge the educational and digital divide and create a level playing field for every child. With rZamba, we aim to diligently work towards breaking the learning barriers and bring quality education to students in remote areas across Ladakh. We are hopeful of addressing the accessibility challenges prevalent in these locations and help the lesser privileged children continue their learning journey seamlessly.”

Stazin Saldon- Founder, CEO, rZamba said, “‘rZamba’ means ‘bridge’ in the Balti language. At rZamba, we firmly believe that no child should be deprived of education due to their socio-economic, cultural or geographical backgrounds and hence, we aim to bridge the barriers to education. We are glad to have joined hands with BYJU’S, which will further help in our journey of bridging the educational gap in the ecosystem and making learning affordable and accessible to every child in our region. We look forward to enhancing this partnership qualitatively for both partners, either it be regarding the quality and relevancy of the content or the impact. This partnership is one positive step towards ensuring children are not deprived of their fundamental right to education and are able to continue learning with good quality, digitally-enabled free learning programmes.”