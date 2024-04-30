back to top
LehIAF airlifts two critically ill patients for treatment
Leh

IAF airlifts two critically ill patients for treatment

, Apr 29: The Indian Air Force said it airlifted two critically ill patients, one of them experiencing cardiac issues, from Leh to Chandigarh in an AN-32 aircraft.

Quick planning and execution by the IAF and the local civil administration was instrumental in saving two lives, it said in a post on ‘X'.

“Responding to an urgent request for casualty evacuation, an An-32 transport aircraft of the #IAF airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment.

“Faced with marginal , the quick planning and execution by IAF and local civil admin was instrumental in saving two lives, one a victim of road accident and other experiencing cardiac issues,” the IAF said.

It also shared photographs of the aircraft during the process of the evacuation.

