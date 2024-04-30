back to top
Jammu KashmirLS Polls: 24 Candidates in fray in Srinagar, Five withdraw papers
Jammu KashmirKashmir

LS Polls: 24 Candidates in fray in Srinagar, Five withdraw papers

SRINAGAR, April 29: On the last date of the  withdrawal of nomination papers for -2024 in 02-Srinagar Lok  Sabha seat,  five candidates withdrew their Candidature in the Office of Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency here on Monday.

The Returning Officer (RO) for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat informed that five (05) candidates withdrew their Nominations on the last date of withdrawal (Monday- 29 April, 2024) out of the total 29 valid Nominations. He added that only 24 validly Nominated Candidates now remain in fray for the Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat.

Those who remain in fray include Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Conference (JKNC), Waheed ur Rehman Para from Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party, Mohammad Ashraf Mir from J&K Apni Party, Amir Ahmad Bhat from Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Younis Ahmad Mir from Bharat Jodo Party, Rubina Akhtar from National LokTantrik Party, Hakikat Singh from National Panthers Party (Bhim) and Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Gana Suraksha Party.

Similarly, the independent candidates who remain in the fray for the Lok Sabha Constituency include Sheeban Ashahi, Nissar Ahmad Ahangar, Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, Jibran Dar, Shahnaz Hussain Shah, Amin Dar, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Sayim Mustafa, Waseem Hassan Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Wahida Tabasum, Dr. Qazi Ashraf, Javaid Ahmad Wani, Jehangir Ahmad Sheikh and Sajad Ahmad Dar.

It is worth mentioning here that a total of 39 candidates had filed their nomination papers before the Returning Officer 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency till last date of filing the Nominations (Thursday-25 April 2024), out of them, the Nomination papers of 10 (Ten) Candidates were rejected during Scrutiny held on Friday (April 26, 2024). And now with the withdrawal of five candidates, 24 candidates are now in fray.

 

