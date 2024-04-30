Jailed Sheikh Rashid files nomination from Baramulla LS seat

Srinagar, April 29: The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Monday filed nomination papers of its jailed leader Abdul Rasheed Sheikh from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Engineer Rashid, is currently lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi in a terror funding case and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

AIP leaders filed the nomination form of Sheikh Rashid as an Independent candidate at the office of Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, who is the returning officer for the constituency.

“We submitted the nomination papers of Rashid after fulfilling all legal formalities,” AIP spokesman Firdous Baba said.

Rasheed, was first elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from Langate Handwara in 2008 and re-elected in 2014. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Baramulla, and came in third place.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would go to polls on May 20 and the last day for filing the nominations has been fixed as May 3.

Besides, Sheikh Rashid, another independent candidate Mudasir Ahmad Tantray filed his nomination before the Returning Officer Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.