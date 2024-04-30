back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirJailed Sheikh Rashid files nomination from Baramulla LS seat
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Jailed Sheikh Rashid files nomination from Baramulla LS seat

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, April 29: The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Monday filed nomination papers of its jailed leader Abdul Rasheed Sheikh from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Engineer Rashid, is currently lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi in a terror funding case and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

AIP leaders filed the nomination form of Sheikh Rashid as an Independent candidate at the office of Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, who is the returning officer for the constituency.

“We submitted the nomination papers of Rashid after fulfilling all legal formalities,” AIP spokesman Firdous Baba said.

Rasheed, was first elected to the and Legislative Assembly from Langate Handwara in 2008 and re-elected in 2014. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Baramulla, and came in third place.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would go to polls on May 20 and the last day for filing the nominations has been fixed as May 3.

Besides, Sheikh  Rashid, another independent candidate Mudasir Ahmad Tantray filed his nomination before the Returning Officer Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

Previous article
LS Polls: 24 Candidates in fray in Srinagar, Five withdraw papers
Next article
BJP frightened due to their present situation in LS polls: Omar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

BJP frightened due to their present situation in LS polls: Omar

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, April 29: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah...

LS Polls: 24 Candidates in fray in Srinagar, Five withdraw papers

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, April 29: On the last date of the ...

Search operation to track down, neutralize terrorists underway in Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 29: A massive search operation to...

Express against abrogation of Art 370 through your votes: Mufti

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti asked the voters of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SC to continue hearing Delhi CM’s plea against ED arrest tomorrow

BJP frightened due to their present situation in LS polls: Omar

LS Polls: 24 Candidates in fray in Srinagar, Five withdraw papers