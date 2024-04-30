BJP frightened due to their present situation in LS polls: Omar

Srinagar, April 29: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that BJP is feeling frightened due to their present situation in the Lok Sabha polls and hence they were raising issues of “Mangal Sutra” and “Muslim league.”

He said that this was really unfortunate.

“It is evident that BJP is feeling insecure due to their present situation in the Parliamentary election, that is why they are referring sometimes to “Mangal Sutra” and “Muslim league”,” Omar told media during his visit to the revered Sufi Shrine of Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district where he had gone to pay obeisance.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said a one of the BJP minister recently said that Muslims are preparing to grab the land of Hindus in India.

“..Unfortunately, when these people remain in power they are claiming to represent 140 Crore people of India and that includes Muslims. But during the elections they did not see anything else but to speak only hatred”, the NC Vice President said.

He said one cannot expect that the Prime Minister will praise his rivals during the elections.

“Parties are attacking each other during the elections…Congress attacking BJP and BJP attacking them, what else do you expect during elections. Parties do attack on rivals during election”, Omar said.