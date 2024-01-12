Bungling ruined dreams of many J&K players, says BJP

Srinagar: The BJP has held National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah responsible for J&K trailing in cricket and not producing players like Virat Kohli.



Despite being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, Dr Farooq Abdullah failed to appear before the agency on Thursday. Altaf Thakur, BJP spokesperson, said, “We could have produced players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shami, and Bumrah, but the misappropriation of funds by the NC chief and his supporters in JKCA shattered the dreams of many, leaving their aspirations grounded.” Thakur claimed the JKCA scam might only be the tip of the iceberg.



He alleged a huge sum of money was misappropriated by the Dr Farooq-led team in JKCA during his presidency from 2001 to 2011. “The ED has investigated the case and it seems Dr Abdullah has siphoned off Rs 113 crore meant for training and developing cricketing talent in J&K,” Thakur alleged.

Thakur said Dr Abdullah was at the helm of JKCA when the alleged irregularities were noticed.