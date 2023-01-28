BJY enters Kashmir; Rahul cries security lapse, police denies Omar joins Yatra at Banihal, seconds Rahul’s claim; Stage set for massive rally at PCC HQ in Sgr on Jan 30

Jehangeer Ganai

Anantnag, Jan 27 (KNO): Congress leader and Member Parliament Rahul Gandhi Friday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a big security lapse at Jawahar Tunnel stating that police were missing to control the crowd that had come to his reception.

“When we crossed from Navyug Tunnel at Qazigund, there was a huge crowd for my reception. But there was not a single police man to manage or control the crowd. My security guards advised me not to go ahead,” Rahul said addressing a press conference at Khanabal, Anantnag. “It is very difficult for me to go against what my security guards advise me.”

He said that he was hopeful that security arrangements would be elaborate for his future programs that include his culmination rally at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Srinagar where he is supposed to unfurl the tri-colour on January 30 and address a mega rally.

He said Yatra will continue and will conclude in Srinagar as per Schedule. Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh said that Rahul was supposed to walk 16 kms today but he could walk only 4 kms due to breach of security. He said that administration must ensure proper security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the days ahead, especially when it reaches Srinagar.

He said due to the wrong policies of BJP and RSS, India as a nation is falling apart and the Yatra is an effort to bring the folks together. Ramesh said that BJY has nothing to do with the election politics as of now. “We keep on stating that there are two ways: one that of BJP and RSS and another that of Congress which is the Gandhian way.”

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders have also alleged security lapse in Banihal and Qazigund during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday.

J&K UT administration failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. Security lapses indicate unfair & unprepared attitude of UT administration,” tweets Rajani Patil, Congress Incharge J&K and Ladakh.

“The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the #BharatJodoYatra at Banihal, Kashmir.

Who ordered this? The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse & take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future,” tweeted another Congress leader K C Venugopal.

“J&K UT Administration failed to provide security to #BharatJodoYatra led by Shri @RahulGandhi Security lapses indicate unfair & unprepared attitude of UT administration,” J&K congress tweeted.

Notably, the Yatra resumed after two days from Banihal, the home town of JKPCC president where hundreds of people were present to welcome Congress leaders. He was joined by former CM of J&K and NC Vice Omar Abdullah in Banihal.

Omar while reacting to the security lapse said that he witnessed that outer layer of security vanished suddenly.

“I’m witness to this. The outer ring of the cordon which was maintained by J&K police simply vanished within minutes of @RahulGandhi starting to walk. We had just crossed into Kashmir from Jammu & were looking forward to the 11 KM walk but unfortunately it had to be cancelled,” he tweeted.

Rahul was welcomed by several party leaders including former JKPCC president G A Mir at the entrance of the tunnel from Qazigund side along with hundreds of workers.

He was joined by PDP leaders and workers led by PDP spokesperson Suhail Bhukhari as well.

POLICE DENIES SECURITY LAPSE: Jammu and Kashmir police said there was no security lapse at all in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a statement, a police spokesman said police was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuing the Yatra after conducting 1 Km Yatra by the organisers.

Police also said only authorised persons as identified by organisers & frisked crowd was allowed inside towards the route of Yatra.

“Organisers & managers of BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point,” it said. It further said full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments.

“JKP was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of Yatra after conducting 1 km Yatra by organizers. Rest of the Yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide fool-proof security,” the police said.