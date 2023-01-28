BJY to resume tomorrow from Chersoo, Awantipora: Cong Priyanka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti likely to join march

Srinagar, Jan 27: The Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to resume from Chersoo Awantipora in Pulwama district and conclude at Pantha chowk tomorrow (Saturday).

JKPCC President Waqar Rasool, while talking to reporters at Anantnag said that on Saturday, Yatra will resume from Nimbal Chersoo near petrol pump.

He said that tomorrow, maximum women folk will join the Yatra and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti will also join the march.

“Our leader Priyanka Gandhi is also expected to join the Yatra tomorrow from Awantipora to Pantha chowk,” he said.

He said that near Birla School Pampore there will be tea break and night halt will be at Pantha Chowk truck yard from where Yatra will resume next day.

The Yatra will resume from Pantha Chowk on January 29 and will end at Nehru Park Srinagar. Other leaders including former JK PCC President G A Mir on the occasion condemned the security lapse in Qazigund area.