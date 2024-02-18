BJP National President JP Nadda’s term extended till June 2024.

Further, JP Nadda now has the power to independently make significant decisions, however these will need to be approved by the legislative board of the saffron party first.

The term of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, has been extended by four months, till June 2024, according to a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. The party's national council gave its approval to the move on Sunday.

Additionally, Nadda now has the power to independently make significant choices; however, these decisions must first be approved by the Parliamentary Board of the BJP. After Amit Shah was appointed Union Home Minister in 2019, JP Nadda assumed leadership of the BJP as its working president. JP Nadda assumed full-time leadership of the party in 2020.

Amit Shah credited JP Nadda's leadership for the party's successful strikes in Bihar and the NDA's stunning election wins in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat when he announced JP Nadda's extension.

“We had the highest strike rate in Bihar during Nadda's tenure. In addition to winning in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the NDA also gained a majority in Maharashtra. In Gujarat, too, we won by a landslide, declared Shah.

Nadda restates PM's clarion call for 400 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 400 seat clarion cry was reiterated by Nadda on Saturday. As he urged party members to make sure they win more than 370 seats, the BJP president stated that he had a “firm belief in the strengths and capabilities” of party workers.

“I firmly believe in our karyakartas' abilities and strengths. Our booths need to get stronger and tougher. We have to use every effort to make sure that the NDA wins 400 seats and we win 370,” Nadda declared.

JP Nadda's term as national president of the BJP has been extended. This comes a few days after he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on February 15 together with Ashok Chavan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and L Murugan.

Following the BJP's removal of Union ministers Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, who became victorious in the 2018 election from Gujarat, JP Nadda was nominated from the state. It seems probable that Rupala and Mandaviya would be put forward for the next Lok Sabha elections.

In addition, Jashvantsinh Parmar, Mayank Nayak, and Gujarati diamond tycoon Govind Dholakia have been fielded by the party. Since several of them may run in the Lok Sabha elections, a number of prominent BJP leaders and departing Rajya Sabha MPs, including Union Ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, have not been nominated again for the Rajya Sabha elections.