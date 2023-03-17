BJP frightened to face people in elections: Omar

SRINAGAR : The J&K National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today alleged that the BJP has been frightened to face people in elections.

Addressed one day workers’ convention at Aarigam, in Khansahib, Budgam today Omar said that it was imperative for workers to strengthen JKNC, which he asserted was the only party working to stop the caravan of BJP. He further said that if people are happy with exorbitant taxation, soaring unemployment and demolition drive, then they should vote for the BJP. “If you want an end to unemployment, anti- people, anti- J&K actions, then you should strengthen NC on ground. While other parties, the A and B teams have accepted the decisions of August, 2019, it’s NC which is striving for the restoration of our people’s pride, their land, cultural, democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights,” he said. Governments actions, he said are light years away from healing the wounds of people. “The lands which were given to people by Late Sheikh Abdullah are being snatched away. Our resources, jobs being out sourced,” he regretted. Questioning the government claims of ushering in employment extravaganza in J&K, he said what was claimed is not visible on ground. “Where are those thousands of jobs? Where is that promised investment? All the promises have ringed hollow and miserably failed to live up to it’s hype. No even a day passes, when one or the other selection list ends up in a scandal,” he added. “As far as tourism sector is concerned, we had vacated the meadows from security forces, since then their has been no headway in bringing the area on the tourist map of region and country,” Omar said adding, “Locals wouldn’t benefit in wake of such process. Had government given them easy loans for establishment of restaurants, and hotels, the economic condition of the area would have been different. However nothing has been done to improve the economic condition of people living around the meadow.” On the issue of JKSSB hired agency APTECH, Omar questioned why the government was giving contract to an agency which had a tainted past and was blacklisted in other states of the country. The meeting was convened by Party’s senior leader and In- charge constituency Khansahib Saif Ud Din Bhat. Party general secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather, Central Zone president Ali Mohd Dar, Political Advisor to VP Mudassar Shahmiri and Dr Mohd Shafi also addressed the gathering.