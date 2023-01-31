Bike Rally organised to spread awareness about India’s G20 presidency; promote tourist destinations of Jammu region

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 31: Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with Divisional Administration on Tuesday organized a Bike Rally from Kala Kendra, Jammu to Akhnoor via Katra, Reasi and Bhamla as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and with the aim of spreading awareness about G20 Summit which being soon organized in UT of J&K.

As many as 100 bikers took part in the rally to spread awareness among residents about India’s G20 presidency and to promote tourist destinations of Jammu region as Adventure hotspots. The rally was one of its kind as Baba Aghar Jitto, Bhimgarh Fort, Siard Baba etc. are being pitched as a must visit tourist spot which are located at a close proximity from the World renowned shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, Katra.

The bike rally was flagged off by Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, and Deputy Director Tourism Publicity & Adventure, Jammu, Abdul Jabbar. Addressing the media, the Director Tourism, Jammu gave a detailed overview of the Tourism sector with special focus on Adventure Tourism. He added that the definition of Tourism is not restricted to pilgrimage trips only but Jammu has more potential in other fields like adventure, leisure, heritage etc.

Speaking to the media, the Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta said that the motive of organizing this event was to promote Adventure Tourism in Reasi and to divert the lakhs of pilgrims/ tourists visiting the shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Katra to other destinations around Katra. She said that this Bike Rally is linked with spreading the awareness of the G20 Summit and simultaneously encouraging Tourists across the nation to visit the Historical Bhimgarh Fort, Siard Baba, Baba Aghar Jitto and nearby tourist destinations of Reasi.

At Reasi the Bikers were warmly received by DDC Chairman Reasi Saraf Singh Nag. He Congratulated the Tourism Department for organizing this Bike Rally and promoting Reasi as a tourist destination beyond Katra.

At TRC Jammu the bikers were received by DDT (Publicity & Adventure) Abdul Jabbar and DDT Jammu Dr. Umesh Shan.

Dr. Shan reiterated that the celebration of India’s glorious 75 years of independence has been linked with this adventurous bike rally in order to imbibe a feeling of patriotism and simultaneously encourage tourists across the nation to visit both Reasi and Akhnoor. Speaking on the significance of Akhnoor town which is a treasure trove of history with its mythological Pracheen Pandav Gaufa, Historic Akhnoor Fort, Jia Potha Ghat, Parashuram Temple, remains of ancient Buddhist settlements at Ambaran, Gurdwara Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji, etc situated in vicinity to each other Abdul Jabbar, DDT Publicity and adventure congratulated all the bikers for participating in the bike rally with high spirits. Later on helmets were distributed to bikers for spreading the awareness about safety first and abiding traffic rules while driving.

Besides, those present at TRC Jammu were Sheena Sahni, ADT Jammu, Dr Parikshit Sharma, ATO Katra, and other officials and officers of tourism department.