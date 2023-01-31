J&K blind cricket team named for Nagesh Trophy

Agencies

Jammu, Jan 31: Cricket Association for Blind Jammu and Kashmir (CABJK) finalised its team for the upcoming 5th edition of Indusind Bank Nagesh Trophy National T20 Tournament to be held from January 31 to March 10.

“Spread over a month, the competition shall be held at seven different venues of different cities of the country. All 28 State, Union Territory and Railways teams are taking part in this prestigious event,” informed general secretary of CABJK, Ajay Kumar.

J&K Squad: B1: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Surjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Irfan Mir, Ajay Singh. B2 B3: Ajay Kumar (Vice Captain), Chamandeep Singh, Shiv Sharma, Mohd Rafeeq, Nikait Singh, Angrej Kumar Padha, Mohd Azeem, Peer

Basit, Syed Khursheed. Officials: Sadam Hussein and Imam Hussain.

“Divided into six groups, the event shall be hosted at Chandigarh, Mumbai, Jabalpur, Ajmer Belagavi, Chennai and Pondicherry. While four groups have five teams each, other two groups shall have four teams each based on their rankings,” informed founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust (organiser of the Nagesh Trophy) and president of Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI), Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar.

“Performance in the National tournament will open the door to the Indian blind cricket team,” said E John David, general secretary CABI.

“We need to play competitive cricket to promote cricket for the blind” said Rajanish Henry, chairman of the Nagesh Trophy and vice president CABI.