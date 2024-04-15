Beginning Of ‘Ram Rajya’ Has Started In India, Nobody Can Stop It Now: Rajnath Singh

KATHUA, Apr 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the “Ram Rajya” has started taking roots in the country and nobody can stop it in becoming a reality.

Addressing an election rally in support of Union Minister Jitendra Singh at Basohli in Kathua district, he highlighted the fulfillment of all promises made by the BJP like abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram temple and implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said the BJP is not doing politics for formation of the government but for the country which was pulled out from a big trouble caused by the trust deficit between the people and politicians.

Singh assured people that nobody who is an Indian national is going to lose his citizenship after the implementation of the CAA, while the BJP will keep its promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as promised in the party manifesto in the next five years.

He also referred to the banning of triple talaq and said “whether we form the government or not, attack on the dignity and honour of the women is not acceptable to us”.

“I have a feeling that the establishment of Ram Rajya has started in the country and nobody can stop it from becoming a reality. Ram Rajya means that the people have realisation and awareness towards their duties. There is a problem when people start having a sense of authority,” he said.

Kathua district is part of Udhampur parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The senior BJP leader said a situation where people are realising their duties is taking shape in the country.

“When those sitting in the government do their duties responsibly, it will slowly create awareness among people as well. We are not doing politics to form the government but for the country,” he said.

Expressing confidence about Jitendra Singh winning from the constituency for the third term with a huge margin, the defence minister appealed to the people to pick up the party's past manifestoes, since its origin from the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, and see to it that “we have fulfilled all our promises”.

“We finished Article 370 (that provided special status to J&K) to bring it at par with other parts of the country. Opposition parties were talking about construction of the Ram temple since 1984 but it was done by us and our Prime Minister performed its ‘pran pratishtha' on January 22,” Singh said.

“We implemented the CAA but there are people who are trying to create misgivings but I want to clarify that no Indian citizen is going to lose his citizenship,” he added.

Singh further said, “We have promised implementation of the UCC in the next five years and I wonder why it should not be done.”

“A big trouble has been created in free India due to trust deficit caused by the politicians who used to say something and do something else. This trust deficit between people and politicians was finished by the BJP,” he added.

Referring to the triple talaq, Singh said some people are saying why are you interfering in the religious affairs of others.

“I want to make it clear to them that any woman irrespective of her faith is our mother, sister and daughter. The attack on the dignity and honour of women will not be tolerated. Whether we form a government or not, how can we accept such a thing which will throw her out of her home,” he said.

As far as the Narendra Modi government is concerned, Singh said not only India but the world acknowledges that India is moving ahead to become the third largest economy in the world and its image has also enhanced so much that the world listens carefully to what “we are saying unlike in the past when nobody was taking us seriously”.

He said the BJP is doing what it is saying and it was not the case with Congress which ruled the nation for so many decades but failed to make the country a powerful nation which it should have done three decades ago.

Singh also took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks that there would be no one to lift the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir in case of the abrogation of Article 370.

“I want to tell you, Mehbooba Mufti, today the tricolour is being unfurled on all parts of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Referring to another remark that there would be a bloodbath on the roads of Kashmir, he pointed out that streams of milk and water are flowing in Jammu and Kashmir, showing the significant development and progress made since the abrogation of the Article 370 in August 2019.

“Modi has returned things with interest to Jammu and Kashmir. J&K is moving rapidly on the path of development and progress,” he added.

Pointing towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi playing with his sister Priyanka in the snow at Gulmarg in Kashmir early last year, Singh attributed it to the peace prevailing in the region after the abrogation of Article 370. (Agencies)