Seeking Smartphones Below Rs 25,000 with Extended Battery? Explore These 5 Choices

Does Pang Dong Lai founder and chairman, Yu Donglai's approach to giving employees leave on days they are feeling unhappy work to promote a more positive working environment? Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at Cadabams Hospital, shares her inputs

In a unique move to support work-life balance, Chinese retail tycoon Yu Donglai, the founder and chairman of Pang Dong Lai, has introduced a new policy called “unhappy leave.”

According to a report by South China Morning Post, during the China Supermarket Week in March 2024, Donglai announced that employees of the retail chain based in Henan province can request up to 10 days of additional leave if they're feeling unhappy.