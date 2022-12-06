Azad visits Katra, offers condolences to Jugal’s family

JAMMU, Dec 5: Chairman of Democratic Azad Party and former J&K Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad today visited the residence of Late Mahinder Sharma at Katra who passed away on Sunday.

Late Sharma is the younger brother of former Cabinet Minister and senior DAP leader Jugal Kishore Sharma.

Azad met the bereaved family members and paid his condolences. He prayed for the departed soul and said that he was a noble person.“His untimely death has shocked us all and I share the grief and pain the family members of the deceased are going through this time,” he said.Azad was accompanied by the party’s senior leadership including general secretary RS Chib, Salman Nizami, Ashwani Handa, Anoop Khajuria and others.