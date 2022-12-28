Azad to rechristen DAP to Democratic Progressive Azad Party

Registration process in final stages; 9 new political

parties registered in past 4 years

Nasir Azam

Srinagar, Dec 27 (KNO): Former Chief Minister Ghulam

Nabi Azad’s political party is set to be re-christened as the

“Democratic Progressive Azad Party” (DPAP) instead of

the “Democratic Azad Party” (DAP).

It is revealed that the process of registration of the party is

in the final stage with the Election Commission of India

setting January 9, 2023 as the deadline for filing

objections over it.

Azad-led group has already issued public notices in two

newspapers on November 25 and 26 for filing objections

with the ECI over registration of the party in the name of

DPAP.

The ECI had objected to the registration of Azad-led

political party in the name of the “Democratic Azad Party

“as a political party with a similar name already exists in

Uttar Pradesh.

Azad has managed to trigger a vertical split within

Congress, but has failed to attract leaders from other

political parties despite making efforts for the same.

Azad-led group last week expelled former deputy Chief

Minister Tara Chand, former minister Manohar Lal and

Balwan Singh for anti-party activities. They have dropped

enough hints that they are returning to Congress.

This would be the 9th new political party to be registered

from Jammu & Kashmir in the past four years

According to the documents, National Awami United Party,

National Democratic Party (Indian), Aman Aur Shanti

Tehreek-e-Jammu & Kashmir, Voice of Labour Party

(Jammu & Kashmir), Haq Insaaf Party, Jammu and

Kashmir Peoples Movement and Jammu & Kashmir Apni

Party have been registered by the ECI since 2019.

The process of registration of another political party in the

name of “Jammu & Kashmir All Alliance Democratic Party”

is also is final stage.

A look at the history of Kashmir’s existing regional parties

shows that National Conference came into existence in

1939, Peoples Conference was formed in 1978.

Jammat-e-Islamia, which was banned by the Government

of India in 2019, was also participating in the electoral

process before 1987.

Awami National Conference was founded by former chief

minister late Ghulam Mohammad Shah after his split with

the National Conference in 1984. Peoples Democratic

Party came into existence in 1999.(KNO)