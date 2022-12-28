Azad to rechristen DAP to Democratic Progressive Azad Party

Registration process in final stages; 9 new political
parties registered in past 4 years
Nasir Azam
Srinagar, Dec 27 (KNO): Former Chief Minister Ghulam
Nabi Azad’s political party is set to be re-christened as the
“Democratic Progressive Azad Party” (DPAP) instead of
the “Democratic Azad Party” (DAP).
It is revealed that the process of registration of the party is
in the final stage with the Election Commission of India
setting January 9, 2023 as the deadline for filing
objections over it.
Azad-led group has already issued public notices in two
newspapers on November 25 and 26 for filing objections
with the ECI over registration of the party in the name of
DPAP.
The ECI had objected to the registration of Azad-led
political party in the name of the “Democratic Azad Party
“as a political party with a similar name already exists in
Uttar Pradesh.
Azad has managed to trigger a vertical split within
Congress, but has failed to attract leaders from other
political parties despite making efforts for the same.
Azad-led group last week expelled former deputy Chief
Minister Tara Chand, former minister Manohar Lal and
Balwan Singh for anti-party activities. They have dropped
enough hints that they are returning to Congress.
This would be the 9th new political party to be registered
from Jammu & Kashmir in the past four years
According to the documents, National Awami United Party,
National Democratic Party (Indian), Aman Aur Shanti
Tehreek-e-Jammu & Kashmir, Voice of Labour Party
(Jammu & Kashmir), Haq Insaaf Party, Jammu and
Kashmir Peoples Movement and Jammu & Kashmir Apni
Party have been registered by the ECI since 2019.
The process of registration of another political party in the
name of “Jammu & Kashmir All Alliance Democratic Party”
is also is final stage.
A look at the history of Kashmir’s existing regional parties
shows that National Conference came into existence in
1939, Peoples Conference was formed in 1978.
Jammat-e-Islamia, which was banned by the Government
of India in 2019, was also participating in the electoral
process before 1987.
Awami National Conference was founded by former chief
minister late Ghulam Mohammad Shah after his split with
the National Conference in 1984. Peoples Democratic
Party came into existence in 1999.(KNO)