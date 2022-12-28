If Mehbooba waves tricolour at Bharat Jodo Yatra its BJP’s achievement: Shahnawaz

New Delhi, Dec 27: Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) on Tuesday took a jibe at PDP chief
Mehbooba Mufti on her announcement that
she would take part in the Congress’ Bharat
Jodo Yatra.
Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC
Venugopal had informed that Mehbooba Mufti
and National Conference chief Farooq Abdulla
would join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
during the Bharat Jodo Yatra during the last
leg of the march in Kashmir.
He said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is a “national
march” and we will together wave the tricolour
in Kashmir.
Responding to the announcement, BJP leader
Shahnawaz Hussain said, “It’s good that
Congress is also going to wave tricolour there.
If an Indian is waving the tricolour, we will be
happy.”
The Rajya Sabha MP said that today there is
no risk to life and the tricolour is peacefully
waved in the union territory.
“There was a time when Murli Manohar Joshi,
as BJP chief and PM Modi, as manager of the
‘Rath Yatra’ had to risk their lives to wave the
tricolour at the Lal Chowk. But today, the
tricolour is waved peacefully in every
household in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
The BJP leader further said that those who
used to speak against the country are raising
the tricolour.
“It is BJP’s accomplishment that Mehbooba
Mufti and Farooq Abdulla, are appreciating the
yatra. We should remember that Mufti said that
no one will raise the tricolour if Article 370 is
removed, and today she is also participating in
the yatra. So, if those who were once speaking
against the country are raising tricolours, it is
definitely BJP’s accomplishment,” he said.
