If Mehbooba waves tricolour at Bharat Jodo Yatra its BJP’s achievement: Shahnawaz

New Delhi, Dec 27: Bharatiya Janata Party

(BJP) on Tuesday took a jibe at PDP chief

Mehbooba Mufti on her announcement that

she would take part in the Congress’ Bharat

Jodo Yatra.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC

Venugopal had informed that Mehbooba Mufti

and National Conference chief Farooq Abdulla

would join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

during the Bharat Jodo Yatra during the last

leg of the march in Kashmir.

He said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is a “national

march” and we will together wave the tricolour

in Kashmir.

Responding to the announcement, BJP leader

Shahnawaz Hussain said, “It’s good that

Congress is also going to wave tricolour there.

If an Indian is waving the tricolour, we will be

happy.”

The Rajya Sabha MP said that today there is

no risk to life and the tricolour is peacefully

waved in the union territory.

“There was a time when Murli Manohar Joshi,

as BJP chief and PM Modi, as manager of the

‘Rath Yatra’ had to risk their lives to wave the

tricolour at the Lal Chowk. But today, the

tricolour is waved peacefully in every

household in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The BJP leader further said that those who

used to speak against the country are raising

the tricolour.

“It is BJP’s accomplishment that Mehbooba

Mufti and Farooq Abdulla, are appreciating the

yatra. We should remember that Mufti said that

no one will raise the tricolour if Article 370 is

removed, and today she is also participating in

the yatra. So, if those who were once speaking

against the country are raising tricolours, it is

definitely BJP’s accomplishment,” he said.

(Agencies)