Year Ender—EDUCATION: A year of productive academic session in Kashmir

From reopening schools after Covid pandemic to

uniform academic calendar, 2022 saw multiple

changes in education sector

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Dec 27 (KNO): Following the two years of

continuous closure of educational institutes because of

COVID lockdown, this year has remained productive for

the School and Higher Education Department pertaining to

academic days and implementation of uniform academic

calendar.

Besides making a historic change after more than four

decades by implementing the uniform academic calendar

in Jammu and Kashmir in sync with the national academic

calendar, the School and Higher Education Department

this year witnessed more than 195 academic days.

Reopening of educational institutes

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer

(KNO), about 13,000 schools in winter zones of Jammu

and Kashmir divisions reopened in March for physical

academic activities after a gap of nearly two years except

for a few months.

The schools were initially closed in March 2020 following

the outbreak of COVID-19 that led to closure of all

educational establishments.

The schools in Kashmir were again thrown open in March

2021 but the establishments were closed again following

the surge in COVID-19 cases in the first week of April.

Later, the schools again reopened for the regular

academics at the fag end of the academic year.

Implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar

The School Education Department in the first week of

October-2022 said that it has decided to implement the

Uniform Academic Calendar thereby the exams of Classes

1-9 will be conducted in March now.

“Sanction is accorded to the implementation of Uniform

Academic Calendar including conduct of annual

examinations in March-April session for classes’ up to 9th

standard in all the Government and Government

recognized Private Schools of the Union Territory of

Jammu and Kashmir,” the government said.

The department had further ordered that new admissions

shall commence from the month of March of the calendar

year.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir State Council of

Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had also

said that it will likely do away with the October-November

session.

In this regard, SCERT had forwarded a proposal to the

Principal Secretary, School Education Department of

which official orders were issued on Friday.

In this regard, a joint meeting of all the Drawing and

Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of SCERT was held in virtual

mode to seek inputs on adoption of Uniform Academic

Calendar upto class 9th in winter zone areas of JKUT and

formulation of budget estimates 2022-23 Viz 2023-24.

“In the meeting a threadbare discussion was held with all

stakeholders for smooth implementation of Uniform

Academic Calendar upto class 9th in JKUT sync with the

Uniform Academic Calendar notified by Government of

Jammu & Kashmir (UT) for class 10th 11th and 12th,”

reads the minutes of meeting.

It states that all participants in the meeting had agreed for

adoption of Uniform Academic Calendar up to class 9th in

JKUT.

“All the participants in the meeting have agreed to

implement Uniform Academic Calendar in rural and urban

and winter zone areas in sync with the academic calendar

of other classes 9th to 12th as notified by the

government,” it reads.

BOSE Identifies 444 hard zone schools for April

Session

The Board of School Education (BOSE) has identified 444

such schools in the both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir

for which annual regular examinations will be held in the

month of April instead of March.

Besides, the Board has also declared the whole Leh

district of Union Territory of Ladakh as a hard zone and

has accordingly directed to conduct the exams in the

Month of April.

Director Academics, BOSE said it has decided that the

Uniform Academic Calendar has been adopted in the

Union territory of JK from current academic session and

the various public examinations held by the JKBOSE shall

now be conducted uniformly across the Union territory of

JK and Union territory of Ladakh, as per the schedule.

“Annual Regular Examinations held by the JKBOSE of

classes 10th, 11th and 12th shall be held in the month of

March in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and UT

of Ladakh excluding hard zones or areas,” BOSE said.

It also said that the annual regular examination of hard

zones or such areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

shall be held in the month of April.

“Result of annual regular examination of Kashmir Division

and Jammu division and Union territory of Ladakh

including hard zones shall be declared simultaneously in

the month of June,” director academics said.

The board also said that the annual private and bi-annual

examination in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall be

held in the month of August and its result shall be declared

in the month of October.

“The revised academic calendar for the current academic

session depicting schedule of the activities of JKBOSE like

tentative date for submission of examination, forms,

conduct of examination, declaration of results etc has also

been fixed,” reads the notification.

Pertinently, the government has decided to shift all annual

regular board exams from October-November to March

session except for the identified 444 hard zones for which

it has decided to conduct the exams in April.

CSs remarks on implementation of National Education

Policy

Earlier the Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta has said

that Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National

Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic

session.

Mehta has also said that the implementation of NEP-2020

will also move to a uniform academic calendar which in

turn will be synchronized to the national academic

calendar.

In July, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education

Department (HED) said that Uniform Academic Calendar

shall be followed from academic year 2022-23.

Besides, the department has also said that the calendar

shall be prominently displayed on the college website.

The HED had also said that in line with the vision of the

NEP 2020, it has initiated a series of reforms for improving

the quality of learning and teaching in all government

institutions.

Student Evaluation Report

JKSCERT in a proposal regarding ‘student assessment

and evaluation scheme up to 9th classes had said that it

will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software to track

the progress of student’s upto 9th standard.

In a draft regarding ‘a student assessment and evaluation

scheme upto 9th class has JKSCERT said, “Aim of

assessment in the culture of our schooling system will shift

from one that is summative.”

“It will also primarily test rote memorization skills to one

that is more regular and formative, is more competency-

based, promotes learning and development for our

students, and tests higher-order skills, such as analysis,

critical thinking, and conceptual clarity,” it said.

SCERT said, “Multidimensional report card or progress

card that reflects in great detail the progress as well as the

uniqueness of each Learner (360 Degree), the use of

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software to track progress

of students and to enable them to make optimal career

choices. Support for Gifted Students and Students with

Special Talent.”

The draft also reads that “All students will take school

examinations in Grades 3, 5, and 8 which will be

conducted by the appropriate authority. The Grade-III

examination, in particular, would test basic literacy,

numeracy, and other foundational skills.”

Earlier, the department had drafted that it would conduct

the Summative Assessment (SA) of regular exams for only

40 marks for Classes up to 9th standard.

However, in the draft it has said that the rest of 60 percent

of marks would be assessed on the basis of co-curricular

component and non academic activities.

Contribution of medical seats for All India Quota

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to

contribute 15 percent of medical for All India Quota from

the ongoing year.

BOPEE has informed the eligible candidates that, “From

current year that is 2022, the government of J&K has

decided to contribute 15 percent seats for All India Quota

as per the instructions.”

The Board has further said that it will notify the schedule

for online or offline registration of eligible candidates

separately and the eligible or the willing candidates in their

own interest are advised to remain in touch with the

BOPEE website for daily updates and keep all the relevant

documents or certificates ready for registration as and

when asked for the same.

“Moreover, the candidates who have appeared in NEET-

UG-2022 from other State's or UT's and whose roll

numbers do not figure in the list of JKBOPEE but claim to

belong to the UT's of J&K and Ladakh shall have to submit

all relevant documents at BOPEE Office Jammu or

Srinagar physically up to October-03-2022,” it reads

Pertinently, in 2012 all the states and union territories of

India were asked to contribute 15 percent of their MBBS

seats in the AIQ.

Earlier, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was

preserving all medical seats for the local students and

some of the students were opting to fetch admission out of

the All India quota in other states and union territories

NEET qualifiers in JK increases by nearly 10 percent

In Jammu and Kashmir, the pass percentage of UG NEET

qualifiers has increased by nearly 10 percent in

comparison to the previous year.

In NEET-2021, only 42.59 percent student’s from JK had

qualified the exams, however in NEET-2022, more than 52

percent of students have qualified it.

The official figures revealed by the National Testing

Agency reveals that a total of 38,140 students had

registered from JK out of which 36,374 appeared and

20,005 qualified it.

Likewise, in 2021, a total of 34, 615 candidates had

registered from JK out of which 31,479 appeared and

14,743 qualified.

UPSC-2021: 'No candidate' from Kashmir cracks the

exam

In Kashmir valley, ‘no candidate’ of Union Public Service

Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2021 has

qualified it.

However, at least four candidates from the Jammu and

Ladakh regions have qualified the Union Public Service

Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination,

2021—(KNO)