Year Ender—EDUCATION: A year of productive academic session in Kashmir

From reopening schools after Covid pandemic to
uniform academic calendar, 2022 saw multiple
changes in education sector
Bhat Imran
Srinagar, Dec 27 (KNO): Following the two years of
continuous closure of educational institutes because of
COVID lockdown, this year has remained productive for
the School and Higher Education Department pertaining to
academic days and implementation of uniform academic
calendar.
Besides making a historic change after more than four
decades by implementing the uniform academic calendar
in Jammu and Kashmir in sync with the national academic
calendar, the School and Higher Education Department
this year witnessed more than 195 academic days.
Reopening of educational institutes
According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer
(KNO), about 13,000 schools in winter zones of Jammu
and Kashmir divisions reopened in March for physical
academic activities after a gap of nearly two years except
for a few months.
The schools were initially closed in March 2020 following
the outbreak of COVID-19 that led to closure of all
educational establishments.
The schools in Kashmir were again thrown open in March
2021 but the establishments were closed again following
the surge in COVID-19 cases in the first week of April.
Later, the schools again reopened for the regular
academics at the fag end of the academic year.
Implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar
The School Education Department in the first week of
October-2022 said that it has decided to implement the
Uniform Academic Calendar thereby the exams of Classes
1-9 will be conducted in March now.
“Sanction is accorded to the implementation of Uniform
Academic Calendar including conduct of annual
examinations in March-April session for classes’ up to 9th
standard in all the Government and Government
recognized Private Schools of the Union Territory of
Jammu and Kashmir,” the government said.
The department had further ordered that new admissions
shall commence from the month of March of the calendar
year.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir State Council of
Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had also
said that it will likely do away with the October-November
session.
In this regard, SCERT had forwarded a proposal to the
Principal Secretary, School Education Department of
which official orders were issued on Friday.
In this regard, a joint meeting of all the Drawing and
Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of SCERT was held in virtual
mode to seek inputs on adoption of Uniform Academic
Calendar upto class 9th in winter zone areas of JKUT and
formulation of budget estimates 2022-23 Viz 2023-24.
“In the meeting a threadbare discussion was held with all
stakeholders for smooth implementation of Uniform
Academic Calendar upto class 9th in JKUT sync with the
Uniform Academic Calendar notified by Government of
Jammu & Kashmir (UT) for class 10th 11th and 12th,”
reads the minutes of meeting.
It states that all participants in the meeting had agreed for
adoption of Uniform Academic Calendar up to class 9th in
JKUT.
“All the participants in the meeting have agreed to
implement Uniform Academic Calendar in rural and urban
and winter zone areas in sync with the academic calendar
of other classes 9th to 12th as notified by the
government,” it reads.
BOSE Identifies 444 hard zone schools for April
Session
The Board of School Education (BOSE) has identified 444
such schools in the both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir
for which annual regular examinations will be held in the
month of April instead of March.
Besides, the Board has also declared the whole Leh
district of Union Territory of Ladakh as a hard zone and
has accordingly directed to conduct the exams in the
Month of April.
Director Academics, BOSE said it has decided that the
Uniform Academic Calendar has been adopted in the
Union territory of JK from current academic session and
the various public examinations held by the JKBOSE shall
now be conducted uniformly across the Union territory of
JK and Union territory of Ladakh, as per the schedule.
“Annual Regular Examinations held by the JKBOSE of
classes 10th, 11th and 12th shall be held in the month of
March in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and UT
of Ladakh excluding hard zones or areas,” BOSE said.
It also said that the annual regular examination of hard
zones or such areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
shall be held in the month of April.
“Result of annual regular examination of Kashmir Division
and Jammu division and Union territory of Ladakh
including hard zones shall be declared simultaneously in
the month of June,” director academics said.
The board also said that the annual private and bi-annual
examination in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall be
held in the month of August and its result shall be declared
in the month of October.
“The revised academic calendar for the current academic
session depicting schedule of the activities of JKBOSE like
tentative date for submission of examination, forms,
conduct of examination, declaration of results etc has also
been fixed,” reads the notification.
Pertinently, the government has decided to shift all annual
regular board exams from October-November to March
session except for the identified 444 hard zones for which
it has decided to conduct the exams in April.
CSs remarks on implementation of National Education
Policy
Earlier the Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta has said
that Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National
Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic
session.
Mehta has also said that the implementation of NEP-2020
will also move to a uniform academic calendar which in
turn will be synchronized to the national academic
calendar.
In July, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education
Department (HED) said that Uniform Academic Calendar
shall be followed from academic year 2022-23.
Besides, the department has also said that the calendar
shall be prominently displayed on the college website.
The HED had also said that in line with the vision of the
NEP 2020, it has initiated a series of reforms for improving
the quality of learning and teaching in all government
institutions.
Student Evaluation Report
JKSCERT in a proposal regarding ‘student assessment
and evaluation scheme up to 9th classes had said that it
will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software to track
the progress of student’s upto 9th standard.
In a draft regarding ‘a student assessment and evaluation
scheme upto 9th class has JKSCERT said, “Aim of
assessment in the culture of our schooling system will shift
from one that is summative.”
“It will also primarily test rote memorization skills to one
that is more regular and formative, is more competency-
based, promotes learning and development for our
students, and tests higher-order skills, such as analysis,
critical thinking, and conceptual clarity,” it said.
SCERT said, “Multidimensional report card or progress
card that reflects in great detail the progress as well as the
uniqueness of each Learner (360 Degree), the use of
Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software to track progress
of students and to enable them to make optimal career
choices. Support for Gifted Students and Students with
Special Talent.”
The draft also reads that “All students will take school
examinations in Grades 3, 5, and 8 which will be
conducted by the appropriate authority. The Grade-III
examination, in particular, would test basic literacy,
numeracy, and other foundational skills.”
Earlier, the department had drafted that it would conduct
the Summative Assessment (SA) of regular exams for only
40 marks for Classes up to 9th standard.
However, in the draft it has said that the rest of 60 percent
of marks would be assessed on the basis of co-curricular
component and non academic activities.
Contribution of medical seats for All India Quota
The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to
contribute 15 percent of medical for All India Quota from
the ongoing year.
BOPEE has informed the eligible candidates that, “From
current year that is 2022, the government of J&K has
decided to contribute 15 percent seats for All India Quota
as per the instructions.”
The Board has further said that it will notify the schedule
for online or offline registration of eligible candidates
separately and the eligible or the willing candidates in their
own interest are advised to remain in touch with the
BOPEE website for daily updates and keep all the relevant
documents or certificates ready for registration as and
when asked for the same.
“Moreover, the candidates who have appeared in NEET-
UG-2022 from other State's or UT's and whose roll
numbers do not figure in the list of JKBOPEE but claim to
belong to the UT's of J&K and Ladakh shall have to submit
all relevant documents at BOPEE Office Jammu or
Srinagar physically up to October-03-2022,” it reads
Pertinently, in 2012 all the states and union territories of
India were asked to contribute 15 percent of their MBBS
seats in the AIQ.
Earlier, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was
preserving all medical seats for the local students and
some of the students were opting to fetch admission out of
the All India quota in other states and union territories
NEET qualifiers in JK increases by nearly 10 percent
In Jammu and Kashmir, the pass percentage of UG NEET
qualifiers has increased by nearly 10 percent in
comparison to the previous year.
In NEET-2021, only 42.59 percent student’s from JK had
qualified the exams, however in NEET-2022, more than 52
percent of students have qualified it.
The official figures revealed by the National Testing
Agency reveals that a total of 38,140 students had
registered from JK out of which 36,374 appeared and
20,005 qualified it.
Likewise, in 2021, a total of 34, 615 candidates had
registered from JK out of which 31,479 appeared and
14,743 qualified.
UPSC-2021: 'No candidate' from Kashmir cracks the
exam
In Kashmir valley, ‘no candidate’ of Union Public Service
Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2021 has
qualified it.
However, at least four candidates from the Jammu and
Ladakh regions have qualified the Union Public Service
Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination,
2021—(KNO)