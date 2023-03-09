Axio’s Make in India Military Trauma Gauze for Soldiers exhibited at IDEX-2023

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Axio participated in IDEX 2023, the World’s only International defense exhibition and conference demonstrating the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defense.

Aligned with the vision of Make in India, Axio Biosolutions, the only MedTech Company from India demonstrated its Axiostat Military Z Fold Gauze (made in India, for the globe). Axiostat Military Trauma Gauze was demonstrated in the company’s Booth and also to the Delegates of Various armed forces from across the globe. The company also launched its bleeding control kit which is known as ASK in India. ASK stands for Axiostat Suraksha Kavach. These kits can be an integral part of any first aid kit of any aircraft, submarine, naval ships and other armoured vehicles that usually don’t have bleeding control products.

Trauma care is an integral part of any fighting force but in India, it is still at a nascent stage. Especially in the defense ecosystem, there is a definite need to elevate the services given to the esteemed fighters. Even across the globe, there are hardly any core services or healthcare ecosystems to streamline defense injury cases effectively. During the event, the Team from Axio along with the other Indian Defense Companies who came as a part of the PHDCCI delegation (PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry) got the opportunity to discuss mutual business opportunities. This event was attended by thousands of local and International Defense Manufacturers and Contractors spread over 35,000 sqm of Exhibition Space Running Through The 12 Exhibition Halls, The Concourse and The Atrium.