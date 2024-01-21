‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ | ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ To Create New Future For Developed India: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Jan 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday dedicated the 34th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme to the citizens of Jammu Kashmir for their historic participation in ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a powerful Jan-Abhiyan initiative to reach out to the vulnerable section of society will create a new future for developed India,” the Lt Governor observed.

He said the participation of 40 lakh citizens of Jammu Kashmir so far in this journey has laid a strong foundation for progress in both rural and urban areas of the Union Territory. I am confident that the Janbhagidari and the healthy competition among the districts will continue to take the extraordinary journey of J&K UT forward on the path of prosperity and inclusive development, he added.

Sharing the inspirational success stories of the citizens, the Lt Governor appreciated the effort of Bikram Singh of village Jhankar, Kathua for teaching new methods of farming to the people in his village. He is a living encyclopedia on integrated farming and is always ready to help others who want to secure the benefits of diversification, the Lt Governor said.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh of Village Chamboora, Budgam is full of unyielding determination. The strategic expansion or business diversification in his professional career such as handling the business of ‘Carpets to Kashmiri Lal Mirch' is inspiring the other entrepreneurs, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of Ghulam Hussain Wani, a skilled carpet artisan from Srinagar, who has become a household name for his expertise in carpet repairs and is playing an important role in preserving the finesse of this rare art form.

Nari Shakti is capable of creating possibilities from nothing. The story of Kaushalya Devi of Chenani, Udhampur reveals that Self-Help Groups have made a significant impact on the economic empowerment of women in rural areas, the Lt Governor said.

He commended the ‘No Helmet No Petrol', a road safety campaign by District Administration Anantnag and Petroleum Dealer Association.

The unique endeavours of Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Mattan; Vishal Roudhan, a youth from Udhampur and Kulgam's Mahmooda Akhtar to connect fellow citizens and youth with social campaigns and promoting the ancient traditional art of hand embroidery also received appreciation from the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the efforts of the UT Administration to facilitate the creation of amenities for tourists in rural and far-off areas, the Lt Governor said the recent surge in the registrations for homestays shows immense potential of offbeat tourist destinations.

He called upon the people living in rural and border areas to take advantage of this opportunity and assured every support from the administration to them.

The Lt Governor voiced the suggestions received from Balwinder Salaria from Billawar, Kathua; Bandipora's Yasir Rashid; Varun Bharti from Kathua and Arjamend from village Nowpachi, Kishtwar regarding waste management in rural areas, clean cooking fuel, renewable energy and provision of telemedicine services in villages and steps to ensure public participation in the extension of telemedicine services.

He directed the concerned departments to take immediate and appropriate action on the valuable inputs received from the citizens.