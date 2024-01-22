Ram Mandir Inauguration: PM Modi reaches, religious fervour in Ayodhya as ceremony to begin at 12.20 pm

New Delhi, Jan 22: The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla — the childhood form of Lord Ram — will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.

The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm, and according to the temple’s trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering.