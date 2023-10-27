Army Celebrates Shaurya Diwas To Mark Landing Of Forces In Kashmir In 1947

Srinagar, Oct 27: The army on Friday celebrated the ‘Shaurya Diwas' here to mark the 76th year of the landing of forces in Kashmir which ensured the first civil-military victory of Independent India.

The Indian Army troops landed at the Budgam Airport to evict Pakistani forces from Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the Instrument of Accession was signed between Maharaja Hari Singh and the Republic of India.

During the ‘Shaurya Diwas' organised on Friday, a replication of the historic event was performed to pay obeisance to the brave soldiers and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The audience, including senior Army and Air Force officers, and students, witnessed the re-enactment of history, covering the violation of ‘Standstill Agreement' by Pakistan. The event also depicted the arrival of the Indian Army soldiers on October 27, 1947, to evict the Pakistani Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the general officer commanding (GoC) of the army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said the occasion is celebrated to remember the historic day which ensured Jammu and Kashmir is still an integral part of India.

The Army showed courage in its first big operation in independent India and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy, saving Kashmir from going under Pakistan's occupation, he said.

Lt Gen Ghai recalled the valour of the first Param Vir Chakra recipient, Major Somnath Sharma, who despite being injured led a company and saved the Srinagar airfield from the clutches of the Pakistani tribals, making the supreme sacrifice in the process.

The GoC also paid glowing tributes to the bravery of others, including gallantry award winners Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Lt Col Dewan Ranjit Rai, who gave away their lives to protect the nation.

“Today, we should take a vow not to leave any stone unturned to take Kashmir towards peace and prosperity,” he added. (AGENCIES)