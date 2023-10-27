Draft Report On 3 Bills To Replace Criminal Laws Not Adopted, Committee Likely To Meet On Nov 6

New Delhi, Oct 27: A parliamentary committee scrutinising three bills to replace existing criminal laws did not adopt its draft report as scheduled on Friday, taking into account the submission of some opposition members that they needed more time to study it.

The Standing Committee is now expected to meet on November 6.

Sources said some opposition members, including P Chidambaram of the Congress, had written to the committee's chairperson Brij Lal, seeking more time to study the draft report and file their views as it entailed three separate bills.

Seeking a complete overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session three Bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, respectively.

The House later sent the bills to the committee for scrutiny. (AGENCIES)