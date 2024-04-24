back to top
Search
EntertainmentAparna Das Gets Married to Deepak Parambol, Shares Wedding Photos from Guruvayur...
Entertainment

Aparna Das Gets Married to Deepak Parambol, Shares Wedding Photos from Guruvayur Temple. Check Them Out!

By: Northlines

Date:

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol acted together in the film Manoharam and have been dating for the past few years.

Aparna Das, who became an overnight sensation among Tamil fans after the promos of Vijay’s Beast, tied the knot with Deepak Parambol, who played a key role in Manjummel Boys. The two tied the knot in a close-knit traditional wedding at the popular Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Aparna took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding. The couple chose to keep things simple for the wedding. Aparna was seen in the traditional Kesav wedding saree with a green blouse. The groom was also in the traditional silk shirt and mundu.

Previous article
Why Daily Castor Oil Consumption is Not Recommended
Next article
Zydus Unit Receives 10 Observations from USFDA Following Inspection
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Dev Patel film Monkey Man receives praise from Indian viewers despite uncertainty over local release

Northlines Northlines -
Much discussion has emerged online among Indian audiences about...

Aamir Khan opens up about personal life and future plans on Kapil Sharma’s talk show

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen getting candid...

Usha Uthup reflects on receiving the Padma Bhushan: “While it’s expected for classical singers to be honored, for artists like us…”

Northlines Northlines -
Singer Usha Uthup, who recently has recently been conferred...

How Manoj Bajpayee was driven to the brink of breakdown while filming his most disturbing role in Gali Guleiyan

Northlines Northlines -
As one of the most talented actors in Bollywood,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Throwback: Remembering Prince Harry’s Thoughtful £8,000 Birthday Gift to Prince Louis

Zydus Unit Receives 10 Observations from USFDA Following Inspection

Why Daily Castor Oil Consumption is Not Recommended