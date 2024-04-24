Aparna Das Gets Married to Deepak Parambol, Shares Wedding Photos from Guruvayur Temple. Check Them Out!

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol acted together in the film Manoharam and have been dating for the past few years.

Aparna Das, who became an overnight sensation among Tamil fans after the promos of Vijay’s Beast, tied the knot with Deepak Parambol, who played a key role in Manjummel Boys. The two tied the knot in a close-knit traditional wedding at the popular Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Aparna took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding. The couple chose to keep things simple for the wedding. Aparna was seen in the traditional Kesav wedding saree with a green blouse. The groom was also in the traditional silk shirt and mundu.