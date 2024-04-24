Zydus Unit Receives 10 Observations from USFDA Following Inspection

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the facility at Jarod near Vadodara from April 15 to April 23, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued ten observations after inspecting its injectable manufacturing plant near Vadodara in Gujarat.

