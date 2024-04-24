back to top
Zydus Unit Receives 10 Observations from USFDA Following Inspection
Zydus Unit Receives 10 Observations from USFDA Following Inspection

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the facility at Jarod near Vadodara from April 15 to April 23, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said the US regulator has issued ten observations after inspecting its injectable manufacturing plant near Vadodara in Gujarat.

The inspection closed with ten observations, it added.

The company will closely work with the USFDA to address and respond to the observations in an expeditious manner, Zydus Lifesciences said.

Shares of the company were trading 2.79 per cent down at Rs 932.80 apiece on the BSE.

