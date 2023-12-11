AP Pioneers Unique Industry-Academia Alliance

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The Andhra Pradesh Government, led by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), is preparing to redefine and elevate the skills development and training establishments. APSSDC plays a critical role in generating high-quality skilled workforce under the state's comprehensive plan.In a strategic move in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a Rs. 100 crore plan to upgrade skills development and training institutes across the state. Individuals who have acquired training in a number of fields will get employment offer letters during the ceremony. The project will also feature the signing of memorandums of understanding with major industries such as KIA Motors, L&T, JSW, Samsung, UltraTech, Schneider Electric, Hyundai Steel, and Johnson Lifts and Escalators, all of which will play important roles in skills development efforts.Hon' Skills Development & Training minister, GoAP Sri BugannaRajendranathemphasised the importance of skills development, saying, “Skills development is the cornerstone for unlocking the inherent potential of our youth. The AP Skills Development Event demonstrates our constant commitment to providing high-quality training programmes that empower individuals and catalyse economic growth in our state. By investing in the skills of our workers, we are not just moulding careers, but also building the groundwork for a wealthy and competitive Andhra Pradesh. We hope that by launching this programme, we will be able to produce a workforce that can match the changing demands of the sector, promoting progress and prosperity for our people and the state as a whole.”BugannaRajendranath, who is also the Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh, emphasized the initiative's economic impact, saying, “Investing in skills development is an investment in the future of Andhra Pradesh. The AP Skills Development is a strategic step to match our workforce with the changing demands of the industry, generating economic growth and prosperity for the state.”Smt. B. Navya, I.A.S., Director, Employment & Training, Govt. of AP, further expressed, “With a history in pioneering skills development, our investment in modernization echoes our dedication to empowering the workforce.

The evolution of our institutes into industry-cum-training centres, coupled with strategic collaborations with major industries, represents our vision for fostering a skilled workforce aligned with the demands of a dynamic economy.”As of September 2023, Andhra Pradesh boasts a history of leading endeavours in skills development, imparting diverse work and self-employment skills to individuals. In the past four years, a substantial investment has yielded significant employment opportunities for trainees. This initiative underscores the state's dedication to cultivating a proficient and competitive workforce for the years ahead.