Rasna launches Himalayan GulabSharbat, Himalayan Gulkand and Himalayan Gulab Chywanprash

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Rasna announced the launch of their Rasna Himalayan GulabSharbat, Himalayan Gulkand and Himalayan GulabChywanprash. In an effort to increase Rasna's presence in the state, the products will be manufactured using raw materials such as pure rose oil and rose water all sourced from the valleys of Uttarakhand.

Rasna through its extensive manufacturing and marketing outreach with 12 factories in India and 1.6 million outlets coverage in India and availability in more than 60 countries will launch the product in India and abroad simultaneously, especially in the Middle East where Indian rose products are already in demand. With a global demand for the product, Rasna aims to grow its presence through increased sourcing of local produce from the state. To further revenue generation for the state, Rasna also plans to launch Sandal Syrup and Turmeric Syrup based concentrate syrups, whose raw materials would also be sourced from the Valleys of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand, especially the valley of flowers in Chamoli, is known for its variety of rose flowers namely Damask. The Damask Rose is very distinctive, as it provides a unique aroma and has been used extensively for centuries as an additive for various food, ayurvedic, nutraceutical and related products. Rasna through its innovative R&D approach has made this rose syrup using natural ingredients from the state which will provide therapeutic benefits that stem from the antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and gut cooling properties of the flowers and not to forget the aroma and distinct taste of the product.

Commenting at the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit,Group Chairman of Rasna, Mr. Piruz Khambatta said “Rasna is dedicated to work in line with the Hon. Prime Minister's vision of food from India for the world. We fully support the call for Vocal for Local and are expanding it by making Local go Global. In interest of which and to showcase our commitment to the state of Uttarakhand, we have launched the Rasna Himalayan GulabSharbat, Himalayan Gulkand, GulabChywanprashand aim to roll out additional products PAN India and globally, all of which will be manufactured using raw materials sourced from the state. This will immensely help the farmers of Uttarakhand by improving their income and getting better value for their crop.”