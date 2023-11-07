Annual Review Meeting and Conference of Correspondents by UBI

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Union Bank of India conducted Annual Review Meeting and Conference of Correspondents of the bank's corporate house magazines, Union Dhara and Union Srijan on 03rd November, 2023 at Kochi. This programme was presided by Executive director of the Bank, Nidhu Saxena. Arun Kumar, General Manager and G N Das General Manager also graced the occasion along with Ambarish Kumar Singh DGM(HR), Ramjeet Singh, AGM (OL). In his key note address, Nidhu Saxena advised the correspondents to develop writing skills and content creation among of the staff posted in their respective regions and source quality articles for publication in the house magazines. Arun Kumar, General Manager (HR) & Chief Editor addressed the gathering and appreciated the contribution of the correspondents and urged them to strive for excellence. GN Das, General Manager (HR) addressed the correspondents and urged them to make maximum use of the occasion to improve their writing skills and communication skills. At the conclusion of the event Star performers of the previous year were awarded.