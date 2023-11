Div Com felicitates Archers of UT meet

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 07: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar felicitated the medal winners of the three-day J&K UT Archery Championship which was organised by Archery Association of J&K at Green Playfields, here today.

The chief guest, Ramesh Kumar along with guest of honour, Divisional Sports Officer of J&K Sports Council, Baljinder Singh also honoured para medal winner archers in Asian Games, Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar as also the coach, Abhilasha Choudhary on behalf of the Association.

Among those prominent present were Arun Sharma, Ramnik Sharma,

Ajay Choudhary, Subash, Ajad, Rashid, Rakesh Sharma and Varinder Kesar as also Vikram Thakur, Rajeev Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Anil Sharma, Sat Pal Singh, Satish Gupta, SP Singh, Dalvir Mehta, Inderpal, Suraj Bhan Singh and Reena Thakur.

The Medal Winners:

MEN: Gold: Rakesh Kumar, Naksham Singh, Vinod Singh, Parnav, Vishal, Jaivardhan Singh, Krishna, Vinod, Bhrigu, Vinod, Niteen, Akash, Rakesh Kumar and Naksham Singh. Silver: Akash, Abhinav, Hritik Sharma, Pariv Khajuria, Bhawani, Manpreet, askash, Bhawani, Abhinav, Pranav, Hritik Sharma, Pariv Khajuria and Omkara. Bronze: Bhawani, Vinod, Bhawani, Pranav, Arshit, Balram, Diviansh, Danish, Krishna, Bhawani, Rishit, Amit Thakur, Salman Khan, Taksh, Omkara, Amit Thakur, Taksh and Omkara

WOMEN: Gold: Sheetal, Usha, Kajal Verma, Bhavya, Usha Devi, Manju Radhika, Sheetal, Kajal Verma and Manya. Silver: Sunaina, Shivani, Simi Sharma, Arti Devi, Kajal Verma, Manya, Bhavya, Sovendana, Simi and Bhavya. Bronze: Usha Devi, Rita Devi, Smriti, Deepa, Anu, Anjali, Anamika, Shikha, Kajal Verma, Rita Devi, Manya, Antrya, Deepa and Anjali.