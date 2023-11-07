Nav Vidya Dhalote bags Kabaddi titles

NL Corresspondent

Samba, Nov 07: Nav Vidya Higher Secondary School Dhalote bagged both boys and girls title trophies of the District Samba (under-14) Kabaddi Tournament which was organised by Samba District Kabaddi Association in collaboration with district unit of the Kreeda Bharati at Indoor Stadium, here today.

The day-long event turned out to be a success with eight teams in boys and seven in girls took part in this knock-out competition.

Earlier, in the boys’ final, Nav Vidya Dhalote defeated Shivji High School Patyari 32-12. Third position went to Baba Balak Nath (BBN) School, who beat Modern Institute Sumb 17-11.

Similarly, in girls title clash, Nav Vidya Dhalote trounced BBN School 23-12. In the hardlinder, Army Public School finished third beating Vinod Vidya Mandir (VVM) 11-09.

A number of boys and girls were presented with special prizes for being outstanding during the competition. Best players: Girls: Kavita, Antra, Radhika, Urvashi, Mehak, Chahat, Sameksha, Niharika, Nagina, Aasia, Bhumika, Arushi, Vanshika, Anshika, Antra, Ridhima, Taniya, Tanvi, Ravina and Lavnya. Boys: Vansh, Kaniya, Imran, Zazir, Ankush, Sahil, Arman, Shivam, Ayush, Aditya, Saparsh, Nitin, hardik, Amin, Irfan, Zaisf, Rohit, Saransh, Gourav and Saksham.

In the finals and prize distribution, general secretary of Kreeda Bharati J&K, R C Vaid was chief guest while Raj Kumar Sharma (executive member) was guest of honour. Both these guests encouraged the position holder teams and other individuals for their performance.

Earlier, president of the District Kabaddi Assocaition, Krishan Singh presented a brief note of the event amidst introduction of the participating teams and their officials.