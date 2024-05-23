back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirAmidst Heat Wave, Centre spotlights J&K under 'Cool Summers of India' campaign
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

Amidst Heat Wave, Centre spotlights J&K under ‘Cool Summers of India’ campaign

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 22: With heat wave prevailing in almost all states of , the Centre is currently promoting and Kashmir under its ‘Cool Summers of India' campaign.

Under the ‘Cool Summers of India' campaign, the ministry has, in consultation with respective state governments and Union territories, picked over 50 destinations and efforts are on to actively promote them as tourist attractions.

Jammu and Kashmir is one of the prime destinations, which the centre is promoting under the campaign to attract more tourists towards the destination.

As per reports, this summer, instead of Shimla, Manali, Nainital or Mussourie, the union ministry is making efforts to develop places including Patnitop in Jammu & Kashmir, to give tourists an option to escape from the scorching heat during the summers.

The other selected destinations include Bir Billing, Kinnaur, Dalhousie and Tirthan in Himachal Pradesh, Auli in Uttarakhand, Wayanad in Kerala, Thenzawl in Mizoram and Kurseong in West Bengal.

Under this initiative, sources said the government will focus on lesser-known places known for their crafts, and cuisine.

This campaign is also aimed at decongesting the overcrowded hill stations and managing tourist flow in popular locations.

The tourism stakeholders and local authorities have welcomed the ‘Cool Summers of India' campaign, expressing optimism about its potential to attract a significant influx of tourists to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kashmir is already in demand currently and this campaign will further give a boost to the tourism flow to Kashmir. The government is making efforts to promote both known and offbeat places in Jammu and Kashmir to accommodate more tourists in order to flourish the tourism industry,” said Umar Ahmad, a travel agent.

Currently, as the summer heat grips the rest of India, tourist flow to Kashmir has increased with hotels occupied to full capacity for the months of May and June.

President, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Rouf Ahmad Tramboo told KNO that majority of the hotels were occupied with tourists currently across all the destinations of Kashmir.

“We are witnessing an uninterrupted flow of tourists currently. Winter as well as the spring season has been very encouraging for the tourism sector of Kashmir. We are expecting the flow to sustain for the rest of the months and hope to break previous tourism records,” he said.

 

Previous article
Jammu seethes at 42°C as heat wave intensifies across J&K
Next article
Rajasthan Royals edge past Royal Challengers in last-ball thriller to qualify for IPL Eliminator 2
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu seethes at 42°C as heat wave intensifies across J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 22: Jammu is seething at 42...

Don’t campaign on communal lines, politicize armed forces: EC ticks off BJP, Cong

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Election Commission Wednesday...

INDI Alliance doesn’t have any PM face : Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
PURULIA, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

On June 4, people will wake them up from their slumber: PM Modi takes dig at opposition

Northlines Northlines -
Basti (Uttar Pradesh), May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cannes 2024: Celebrities Embrace Indian Fashion on the Red Carpet, Featuring...

Criticism Towards Trump for Insulting Colombia-Born Judge Handling His Trial: “Consider...

New Ways to Tackle Diabetes and Obesity Complications: 4 Lifestyle Steps...