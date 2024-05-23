Jammu seethes at 42°C as heat wave intensifies across J&K

Jammu Tawi, May 22: Jammu is seething at 42 degrees Celsius as the heat wave intensified across Jammu and Kashmir while the weatherman here has predicted more hot and dry weather conditions for the next one week.

The temperature also crossed the 30 degree Celsius mark at multiple places in Jammu division, which include Banihal, Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah while in Jammu, the mercury settled at 42 degree Celsius.

Jammu District has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

Samba District has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius.

Kathua District has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 29 degree Celsius.

Katra has recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degree Celsius.

Reasi district has recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

Udhampur district has recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degree Celsius.

Rajouri district has recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degree Celsius.

Ponch district has recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted severe heat wave in coming days with the possibility of further rise in the maximum temperature and can settle above 44 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days.

Dr Mahender Singh, senior Scientist and Incharge Agrometeorology unit of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu said that as of now no major change is expected till the end of the month and day temperature, which is currently between 41 degrees to 42 degrees, is expected to cross 44 degrees in coming days, probably by May 27-28.

Giving a year-wise detailed report, the weatherman shared that the maximum temperature recorded on 26th May 1984 in Jammu was 47.4 degrees and it was an all-time record.

As per the image, on 23 May 2023, the maximum temperature recorded was 42.0, on 15 May 2022 it was 43.9, on 27 May 2021 it was 41.6, on 28 May 2020 it was 42.6, on 31 May 2019 it was 44.1, on 30 May 2018 it was 43.5, on 27 May 2017 it was 41.7, on 20 May 2016 it was 43.2, on 26 May 2015 it was 40.5 and on 29 May 2014 it was 41.8 degrees Celsius.

He said that from May 22 to 28, generally dry weather with possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places can't be ruled out while overall there will be no significant weather activity till May 28.

He said that heat wave over plains of Jammu division with hot and dry weather over hilly districts of Jammu and plains of Kashmir would likely to continue during the next five days.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the hottest day of the season at 31.6 degree Celsius.

As per the details, almost all the stations across Kashmir including Srinagar, Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag and Gulmarg have recorded the heat wave.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled at 31.6 degree Celsius while the departure was recorded at 7.6 degree Celsius. In Srinagar, the departure temperature was 6.8 degree Celsius.

According to the data, Pahalgam and Kokernag have recorded a maximum temperature of 27.1 degree Celsius and 30.2 degree Celsius respectively while the departures at both the places were 5.5 degree Celsius and 6.6 degree Celsius correspondingly.

The Meteorological department has mentioned that Kupwara and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, have recorded the maximum temperature of 30.2 degree Celsius and 21.2 degree Celsius respectively. The departure at the twin places was 4.5 degree Celsius and 5.2 degree Celsius respectively.