back to top
Search
IndiaDon't campaign on communal lines, politicize armed forces: EC ticks off BJP,...
IndiaToday's Stories

Don’t campaign on communal lines, politicize armed forces: EC ticks off BJP, Cong

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Election Commission Wednesday directed the leaders of the ruling BJP to refrain from making speeches on religious and communal lines, and opposition Congress from potentially divisive statements on the socioeconomic composition of the armed forces.

Noting that the country's socio-cultural milieu cannot be made a casualty to elections, the poll panel told BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge that utterances of star campaigners follow patterns and create narratives which can be damaging beyond the model code period.

Referring to their respective replies to the notices issued to them on April 25, the election authority said that “technical loopholes or extreme interpretations of other political party's utterances” cannot discharge the parties and their campaigners from the core responsibility of their own content which ought to be corrective to the ongoing discourse “and not further plummeting the quality of campaign discourse”.

It reminded the two parties of provisions of the model code which state that no party or candidate will indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

Nadda was issued the notice on opposition charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a divisive speech in Rajasthan's Banswara.

In his reply to the notice, Nadda had maintained that the statements of BJP's star campaigners rely on facts to expose the “mal intent” of the Congress to the nation.

He had also told the EC that the Congress and the bloc, in pursuance of vote-bank , have begun opposing India as a nation, its identity, its original Hindu religion.

The poll watchdog rejected Nadda's , describing it as “not-tenable” and asked him and his party's star campaigners to desist from campaigning on religious and communal lines. It also asked the BJP to stop campaign speeches that may divide society.

“The Commission expects BJP, as the ruling party at the Centre to fully align the campaign methods to the practical aspects of the composite and sensitive fabric of India.”

Along with Nadda, the EC had issued a similar notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to respond to the complaints filed by the BJP against him and the party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi regarding their remarks.

The EC rejected Kharge's defence too and asked the party not to politicise defence forces and make potentially divisive statements regarding the socioeconomic composition of the armed forces.

The Commission was referring to remarks made by top Congress leaders on the Agnipath scheme.

It also asked the Congress to ensure that its star campaigners and candidates do not make statements which give false impression that the Constitution may be abolished or sold.

The EC asked the presidents of the two parties to issue formal notes to their star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.

The EC told both Nadda and Kharge that elections are a process when political parties, not only contest to win, but also avails the opportunity to present themselves in their ideal best for the voting community to experience, emulate and build hopes on.

“The second part constitutes the more precious heritage of Indian elections and our electoral democracy and this should not be allowed to be weakened by anyone, including your party,” it said.

Political parties, the EC said, are in the task of nurturing leaders of today and tomorrow.

They cannot afford to be lax in any manner in enforcing discipline and conduct among the cadre in the high-stake electoral space, especially with reference to senior members, it said.

While issuing them notices, the EC had invoked provisions (Section 77) of the Representation of the People Act to hold party presidents accountable as the first step to rein in star campaigners.

According to the poll panel, it has taken a view that while individual star campaigners would continue to remain responsible for speeches made by them, the Commission will address party chiefs “on a case-to-case basis”.

Previous article
INDI Alliance doesn’t have any PM face : Amit Shah
Next article
Jammu seethes at 42°C as heat wave intensifies across J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Northlines Northlines -
Shambhu (Patiala): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...

Amidst Heat Wave, Centre spotlights J&K under ‘Cool Summers of India’ campaign

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 22: With heat wave prevailing in almost...

Jammu seethes at 42°C as heat wave intensifies across J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 22: Jammu is seething at 42...

INDI Alliance doesn’t have any PM face : Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
PURULIA, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cannes 2024: Celebrities Embrace Indian Fashion on the Red Carpet, Featuring...

Criticism Towards Trump for Insulting Colombia-Born Judge Handling His Trial: “Consider...

New Ways to Tackle Diabetes and Obesity Complications: 4 Lifestyle Steps...