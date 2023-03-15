AKS Digiana wins opening Hockey tie

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 14: Akali Kour Singh (AKS) Club Digiana won the opening match of the District Jammu Hockey Tournament, organised by Hockey J&K and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council at Astroturf Hockey Stadium, here today.

The AKS Club defeated Khalsa Juniors by two goals to nil. Sukhvinder Singh and Sarabjit Singh were the scorers.

Earlier, the event was declared open by senior vice president of the Hockey J&K, Rajinder Singh. Also present were Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi, Ishan Sharma, Dr Karanbir Singh, Tajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gurjit Singh.

Today’s match officiated by the technical penal including Hardeep Singh, Ishtiaq Hussain, Tajinder Singh, Balmeet Singh, Jagjeet Singh and D. Singh.

FIXTUTRE: MBS Club Simbal takes on Dashmesh Club at 3 pm while Khalsa Warriors to meet Bandu Rakh at 4.30 pm tomorrow.