Volleyball Club remembers DySP Manjit Singh

Poonch, March 14: Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club Poonch paid rich tributes to Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh on his martyr day at Government Degree College ground, here today.

Young trainees of the Club along with their coaches listened to the bravery and supreme sacrifice of former police officer as narrated by chairman of the Club, Mohd Tariq.

An exhibition match also played to pay their respect to the former Volleyball player, who lost his life while fighting the militants in the Poonch town on this day.

Tariq also shared his association with Shaheed Manjit Singh as young volleyball players.