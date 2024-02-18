Ahead of government-farmer talks, Centre suspends mobile Internet services in 6 Punjab districts till February 24

Chandigarh, Feb 18: Ahead of the fourth round of talks between Union ministers and farmer leaders here, the Central Government on Sunday ordered suspension of Internet services in Punjab’s Patiala, Bathinda, Muktsar, Mansa, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib. The shutdown will be observed till February 24.



During the last meeting of farmers with the Central team, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present in the meeting, had raised the issue of Centre shutting down the Internet in the state. “We (Punjab government) should be allowed to decide that,” Mann had said.