Adopt robust measures against individuals propagating terror narrative: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 13: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V.K Birdi on Wednesday warned that the police will adopt robust measures against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing the peace on social media platforms.

IGP Kashmir said this while reviewing the security scenario of Ganderbal district, during which he unveils stringent measures to combat online threats & vigilance against terror propagation on social media platforms.

Recognizing the evolving challenges, he announced that the police will adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing the peace on social media platforms.

Deputy Inspector General CKR Sujit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar along with other senior police officers were present in the meeting.

IGP Kashmir was briefed on the overall security scenario in the district. In-depth discussions were held on strategies to counter challenges and threats posed by disruptive elements on the ground.

Birdi issued directives for impartial and stern action against law violators, emphasizing the need for law enforcement agencies to be well-prepared to respond swiftly to any security incidents.

He urged officers to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organizations supporting anti-national activities.

The IGP also analysed the crime situation, special emphasis was laid on detection of crime against women and it was underlined that surveillance on such elements/criminals would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent.

He advised officers to also ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases in order to ensure conviction of accused and to effectively deal with the terrorist ecosystem.

IGP Kashmir directed police officers to intensify efforts in combating drug activities in the area. He highlighted the gravity of the issue and urged the police force to work diligently to curb the menace of drug trafficking, which poses a significant threat to the well-being of the community.

Birdi expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the security apparatus to uphold public safety and ensure a secure environment for all the citizens. He also directed officers to actively engage with community members to ensure peace and harmony in the area.

Birdi conducted a thorough review of security arrangements in Ganderbal district and inaugurated Canteen cum Recreation Hall at DPL Ganderbal.