Adani Group touts ‘very healthy’ balance sheet to calm investors

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s embattled conglomerate said its balance sheet is “very healthy” and is laser focused on continuing business momentum, as it looked to reassure investors to keep faith in the conglomerate despite a share rout triggered by a damning report by a US short-seller. Group CFO Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh in an earnings call said the group is confident of its internal controls, compliance and corporate governance.

Separately, it released a compendium of group companies to highlight that it has adequate cash reserves and has ability to refinance debt. “Our balance sheet is very healthy. We have industry-leading development capabilities, strong corporate governance, secure assets and strong cash flows,” Singh said.

“Once the current market stabilises, we will review our capital market strategy, but rest assured we are confident in our continued ability to deliver business that provides superior returns to shareholders.” The group has been under pressure since the Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”. Listed companies of the group lost over $125 billion in market value in three week. Stocks of most group firms were up on Wednesday.