back to top
Search
EntertainmentActress adapts lifelong vegetarian diet for physically demanding film role
Entertainment

Actress adapts lifelong vegetarian diet for physically demanding film role

By: Northlines

Date:

Manushi Chhillar, a lifelong vegetarian, recently made changes to her diet for her latest movie. In an interview with Zoom, the actress revealed how switching to a non-vegetarian lifestyle helped her physically prepare for an action film shot overseas.

Chhillar has followed a plant-based diet since childhood. However, when filming for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan commenced, she took guidance from her physician father to incorporate meat into her meals. Dealing with COVID-19 during another project, weight loss was a concern. Her father suggested meat as an easy source of protein to maintain strength.

At first apprehensive, Chhillar agreed to try meat cooked inconspicuously by her father to not resemble chicken. He closely supervised her meals to ensure completion. Filming took the cast across exotic destinations like Jordan and parts of the UK and Europe. With limited vegetarian options available in some areas, meat became her primary mode of getting necessary nutrients.

Paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the action entertainer, Chhillar pushed past comfort zones with her dietary shift. While anticipation surrounded the big- movie, it disappointingly underperformed. Still, her transformation illustrates the lengths actors will go to fully commit themselves for demanding roles. Chhillar's willingness to adapt proves her dedication to her craft, even if it meant altering lifelong habits for the sake of her performance.

Previous article
NIA carries out raids at 9 locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar in terror-related case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Brothers Vicky and Sunny Kaushal engage in hilarious banter about hidden talents on comedy chat show

Northlines Northlines -
The latest episode of the highly popular comedy chat...

Upcoming Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys to stream exclusively on major streaming service

Northlines Northlines -
One of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of recent times,...

Premium housing launches surge as affordable construction stagnates in India’s property market

Northlines Northlines -
The past few years have seen a striking shift...

Manushi Chhillar opens up about being eyed for Kiara Advani’s iconic Kabir Singh role

Northlines Northlines -
'I wish I had landed that role'- Manushi Chhillar...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NIA carries out raids at 9 locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s...

Brothers Vicky and Sunny Kaushal engage in hilarious banter about hidden...

Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy