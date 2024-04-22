Actress adapts lifelong vegetarian diet for physically demanding film role

Manushi Chhillar, a lifelong vegetarian, recently made changes to her diet for her latest movie. In an interview with Zoom, the actress revealed how switching to a non-vegetarian lifestyle helped her physically prepare for an action film shot overseas.

Chhillar has followed a plant-based diet since childhood. However, when filming for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan commenced, she took guidance from her physician father to incorporate meat into her meals. Dealing with COVID-19 during another project, weight loss was a concern. Her father suggested meat as an easy source of protein to maintain strength.

At first apprehensive, Chhillar agreed to try meat cooked inconspicuously by her father to not resemble chicken. He closely supervised her meals to ensure completion. Filming took the cast across exotic international destinations like Jordan and parts of the UK and Europe. With limited vegetarian options available in some areas, meat became her primary mode of getting necessary nutrients.

Paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the action entertainer, Chhillar pushed past comfort zones with her dietary shift. While anticipation surrounded the big-budget movie, it disappointingly underperformed. Still, her transformation illustrates the lengths actors will go to fully commit themselves for demanding roles. Chhillar's willingness to adapt proves her dedication to her craft, even if it meant altering lifelong habits for the sake of her performance.