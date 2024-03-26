Achieve Radiant Glowing Skin with super affordable Rice, Beetroot and Aloe Vera home remedy

In today's time when glowing flawless skin seems like an impossible task, achieving that elusive radiance without breaking the bank seems nothing less than miraculous. Thanks to social media, home remedies curated using pantry staples are gaining traction. One such remedy doing rounds lately involves blending rice, beetroot powder and aloe vera to whip up an exfoliating healing magic mask for the skin. While it may sound too good to be true, we consulted Dr. Monica Bambroo, renowned Dermatologist from Artemis Hospital to verify the claims.

As per Dr. Bambroo, all the three ingredients offer unique skin benefits when combined together. Known for gentle exfoliating properties, rice sloughs off dead skin cells leaving the skin super soft and smooth. Beetroot is a powerhouse of antioxidants that fight free radicals while boosting collagen. Aloe vera's hydrating and healing properties soothe the skin and speed up cell regeneration. “When used in a DIY mask combining the three, they synergistically deliver balanced exfoliation, protection from oxidative stress and plumping hydration, resulting in visibly radiant and healthy skin.” she explained.

The expert suggested starting with a rice cleanser followed by weekly application of a rice-beetroot-aloe vera face mask suiting one's skin type. She also advises using aloe vera gel for daily moisturizing along with a beetroot-based day cream for its skin brightening benefits. With proper precautions of patch testing and adjusting frequency basis skin sensitivity, this lip-smacking homemade combo promises to be your ticket to achieving that much sought after glow without costing a bomb! So bid adieu to dry dull skin and welcome luminous skin with amateur skincare hack that's dermatologist approved. Try it out today and thank us later for this ultra-budget beautifying tip straight from the kitchen!