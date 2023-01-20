A New Dawn For Carbon Free Future!

BY GOLLAMUDI RADHA KRISHNA MURTY

Scientists have however looked at Sun with an enquiring eye and came up with an explanation that the light radiated

by it is powered by protons of hydrogen atoms careening into one another in the Sun’s heavy, sweltering core, fusing,

and releasing energy in the form of sunlight and heat. And driven by this understanding, scientists have pursued one

of the toughest challenges ever conceived for more than 60 years: to mimic this stellar phenomenon in laboratories to

harness nuclear fusion to produce clean, cheap, and limitless energy here on earth.

But simulating the necessary conditions for fusion to happen in the laboratories turned out to be daunting. For, in the

absence of Sun’s massive gravitational force that naturally induces fusion, it became necessary to create

temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius coupled with intense pressure to make the fuel, deuterium and

tritium, fuse. Secondly, the creation of sufficient confinement to hold the plasma and maintain the fusion reaction long

enough for a net power gain proved to be even more difficult. However, seven decades of research has paved the

way for their creation, though improvement is desired in the confinement properties and stability of the plasma.

Against this backdrop, scientists working on fusion energy at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence

Livermore National Laboratory, California, announced on December 5 that they have finally been able to reproduce

the power of the sun in a laboratory: it produced the first fusion reaction that yielded more energy – about 50% more

than what it took to start it. This announcement of NIF has been described by Prof Mathew Zepf of Friedrich Schiller

University as “a major achievement on the road to fusion energy.”

These results of the ‘inertially confined fusion’ method, in which charged lasers are used to zap a pellet of frozen

deuterium and tritium, the two heavier isotopes of hydrogen, in a tiny cylinder with a lot of power to trigger an

explosion that produces a fusion reaction, are however embedded with many caveats. Though the energy lasers

produced (2.1 megajoules) was smaller than the energy that the fusion reaction produced (2.5 megajoules), the

energy needed to charge the lasers was more than a hundred times that (about 400 megajoules), and thus the output

ratio of energy is not all that encouraging.

In view of this, many experts, while acknowledging the historical significance of the experiment, cautioned that it may

not mean much for a green energy transition. Betti, a physicist at the University of Rochester, said that for the

success of a reactor of NIF’s style, it would need to generate 50 to 100 times more energy than its lasers emit to put

power into the grid.

Nevertheless, the success of NIF experiment proved that fusion energy is plausible. It is now a question of

overcoming the significant technological hurdles in the commercial production of fusion energy, for it has to compete

against zero-carbon alternatives such as fission-based nuclear reactors, which can generate a steady supply of

power, and renewables like wind and solar energy that are cheaper but, of course, intermittent.

An aside of the success of the NIF’s experiment is: it will aid the scientists to generate necessary data by performing

these nuclear reactions in the lab instead of resorting to the highly destructive underground nuclear bomb

detonations, to evaluate the nuclear stockpile.

There is, of course, another method, which is more widespread among companies that are working towards

commercializing fusion energy. It involves trapping hydrogen plasma within a magnetic field to safely apply heat and

pressure to trigger fusion, which is being adopted by the ITER project in Paris and a few others. Indeed, researchers

believe that “magnetic confinement fusion holds some real promise.”

For sure, the encouraging result of NIF experiment and the good progress reported from ITER on the magnetic

confinement fusion method will trigger further research leading to more breakthroughs. It is of course, hard to say

when this research will yield a fusion-energy future … but be it in 20, 50 or 100 years, whenever it gets ready, it

would be an incredible technology for mankind. So, let us hope scientists will soon come out

“vijayisyasi”—victorious.